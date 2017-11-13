Sheriffs assist in search for missing State Hospital patient

Authorities are searching for Randall Saito, a patient who escaped from the State Hospital in Kanehohe.

The Department of Public Safety said the 59-year-old was due back at the hospital at 11 a.m. Sunday but never returned.

Saito is 6 ft. tall and heavy set with black hair and black eyes.

Public Safety said because authorities don’t know the frame of mind of Saito, they advise people to exercise caution and not approach him. Instead call 911.

This is the third escape from the State Hospital in less than two months.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the State Sheriffs at 586-1352.