Annual event in Waimea Valley that celebrates season of Makahiki

Published:

It’s annual event in beautiful Waimea Valley that celebrates the ancient Hawaiian custom of welcoming a new season.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Budde Cabael , Cultural Program Coordinator at Waimea Valley talked about this year’s Makahiki Festival and Ke’Alohi Hula Competition.

The event will happen on November 18 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Waimea Valley celebrates the season of makahiki every year since 1978. The celebration provides continuity to traditions of the Hawaiian people and the event overall celebrates the ancient Hawaiian custom of bringing in a new year.

The Ke ‘Alohi Hula Competition provides the aspect of hula and mele into the festivities. Cabael is proud to organize Hawaii’s only co-ed solo hula competition. ‘Oli and hula were integral parts of Makahiki so what better way to celebrate it than through this competition

For more information go to: www.waimeavalley.net to read about the event and see who is vying for the Ke ‘Alohi Hula title this year.

