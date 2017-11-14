Brunch Launches at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach

By Published: Updated:

There is a new brunch in town! Weekend brunch has launched at the new Alohilani Resort in Waikiki. This morning, Executive Chef Conrad Aquino and Director of Food and Beverage Kahau Manzo joined Take2 with all of the details on the new hot spot. 

Lychee is located on the second floor and provides an exceptional breakfast buffet and weekend brunch, Waikiki convenience and delectable Hawaiian cuisine. A commitment to sourcing products from the Islands is at the heart of the Lychee dining experience. Guests may choose from daily makana (Chef’s specials), seasonal favorites such as sunrise papaya, sugarloaf pineapple, mango and rambutan as well as locally produced honey, and breakfast sausages or preserves, coffee and baked goods. On weekends and holidays, guests may also enjoy an extensive brunch buffet, which includes a carving station, for a memorable and relaxing meal.

Accompanied by live music, brunch is available 10am-2pm Saturday and Sunday with a three hour complimentary valet or self-parking with a minimum spend. Reservations are recommended and viewers may visit alohilaniresort.com to make reservations and learn more.

Lychee’s breakfast buffet is open from 6am-10am Monday through Friday and 6am-9am Saturday and Sunday.

