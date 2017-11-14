Dunkin’ Donuts celebrates grand opening in Kapolei

A new Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant is now open in West Oahu.

A traditional blessing, ribbon cutting ceremony and welcoming remarks kicked off the restaurant’s grand opening festivities at Kapolei Commons Tuesday morning.

The first customers in line at the restaurant and in the drive-thru received $100 Dunkin’ Donuts card.

There were also special giveaways, entertainment, and check presentations to area schools throughout the morning.

“We’re excited to bring our first Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant to the West Oahu community, providing exceptional food and beverage offerings as well as employment opportunities to area residents,” said Aloha Petroleum Vice President Tom Grimes. “We know that West Oahu is ready to run on Dunkin’ and experience the quality and value for which the brand is known.”

The new restaurant is the third Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant opening in the state under a franchise agreement between Dunkin’ Brands and Aloha Petroleum.

The first restaurant is located on Ualena Street near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The second is on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus inside the Paradise Palms Cafe.

The Kapolei Commons restaurant will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.