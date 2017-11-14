Hawaii: Next 50 years, through the eyes of our future

“What can we do to promote the healthy Hawaii we want to see in the next 50 years?”

It’s a question students across the state are being asked as part of an annual contest. This morning on Wake Up 2day, State Rep. Sean Quinlan joined us in studio to talk about Hawaii: Next 50.

Quinlan say the contest is inspired by former Gov. George Ariyoshi’s book, “Hawaii: The past fifty years, the next fifty years.” The focus is on health and wellness in the state for the next half century, with the goal of directing kids’ creativity toward crafting their own future.

Students grades 4-12 can enter the contest in one of two categories: essay and visual arts. Hawaii: Next 50 contest asks students to take a read on the pulse of the islands and think about the physical, mental, or environmental health issues that matter most to you and your community and propose some creative and innovative solutions.

Students will read former Gov. George Ariyoshi’s book and use it as inspiration to answer this year’s question. Free copies of the book are available at www.hawaiinext50.com.

All entries must be received by January 31, 2018. Winners to be announced in March 2018. Winners will be honored at a floor presentation in the Hawaii State House of Representatives, attend a luncheon with Gov. Ariyoshi and state legislators, receive a monetary prize, and have their work published online.

For more information, visit http://www.hawaiinext50.com or email hawaiinext50@gmail.com.