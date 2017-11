Kauai week continues with a visit to Kilohana Plantation. In 1935 Gaylord Wilcox built a 16,000 square foot plantation estate and to this day it remains a historical landmark on Kauai.

Today, the Kilohana Plantation is the only place in Hawaii you can hike, shop, ride a train, and eat!

Come take a tour of this historic place!

For more information visit kilohanakauai.com