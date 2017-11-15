ASK HPD: What should I do if I see my stolen property online?

What should I do if I see my stolen property online?

If you see your stolen property being sold online, call HPD immediately.  Please have your report number ready, so officers can better assist you.  It is always recommended to report a theft to police right away to help with the investigation.

If you believe the item you see online is your stolen property, get as much information as you can about the online location and the seller.  Ask the seller to send you more photos of the item, and make note of when the item was posted online and the price.

