Diana Ross to perform at the Blaisdell in January

By Published:

Music icon Diana Ross is returning to Honolulu.

The singer previously performed to sold-out crowds at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena and Maui Arts and Cultural Center in 2015.

“I love Hawaii. I love everything about it and I especially love the people,” she said in a statement.

Ross will return to the Blaisdell Arena on Jan. 12, 2018, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show will first be made available to Hawaii residents only starting Monday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. HST.

Tickets go on sale worldwide on Friday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. HST.

Tickets cost $45.50, $65.50, $125.50, and $255.50 plus service fees.

They will be available on Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Blaisdell Box Office (Mondays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000.

