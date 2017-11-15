Eastbound closures scheduled along H-1 Freeway near downtown Honolulu

Drivers heading eastbound on the H-1 Freeway near downtown Honolulu will encounter closures this weekend for guardrail improvements.

The right eastbound lane will be closed continuously between the Liliha Street onramp and the Aala Street overpass from 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, through 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20. Four lanes will remain open.

Overnight closures will be in effect for the Liliha Street onramp from Friday, Nov. 17, through Monday, Nov. 20, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly. During this time, an additional freeway lane will also close, resulting in two closed lanes and three open lanes.

Drivers can access the H-1 Freeway eastbound via the Vineyard Boulevard onramp.

Electronic message boards will be displayed to inform motorists of the closure. Emergency vehicles and TheBus have been notified and will be allowed through the work zone.

Roadwork is weather permitting.