Kama’aina Kids will be running this year’s Gingerbread workshop at the Mele Kalikimaka Marketplace at the Neal Blaisdell Center on Dec 9th and 10th. There are 5 sessions to participate throughout the weekend. To participate, go to melekalikimakamarketplace.com to purchase a ticket. Tickets are $40.

There will be a limit per session, so it’s best to register today.

Website: www.kamaainakids.com