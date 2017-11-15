PAI Honolulu to launch new seasonal menu

PAI Honolulu is a great new fine-dining restaurant in downtown Honolulu. They offer two styles of set menus and an ala carte bar and lounge option. They change both their prix fixe & tasting menu around every 6 weeks to keep things interesting and as seasonal as possible. They will be changing their menu again next Tuesday, 11/21. Chef and owner of PAI Honolulu, Kevin Lee, joined us this morning with all of the details on the new menu.
Location:
Harbor Court – 1st floor
55 Merchant St. Suite 110
Honolulu, HI 96813
Parking: Entrance on Bethel St.
Hours:
Tue – Sat, 5:30 – 11pm
Bar+Lounge opens at 4:30
Contact:
(808)-744-2531
email: info@paihonolulu.com
https://www.paihonolulu.com/