PAI Honolulu to launch new seasonal menu





PAI Honolulu is a great new fine-dining restaurant in downtown Honolulu. They offer two styles of set menus and an ala carte bar and lounge option. They change both their prix fixe & tasting menu around every 6 weeks to keep things interesting and as seasonal as possible. They will be changing their menu again next Tuesday, 11/21. Chef and owner of PAI Honolulu, Kevin Lee, joined us this morning with all of the details on the new menu.

Location:

Harbor Court – 1st floor

55 Merchant St. Suite 110

Honolulu, HI 96813

Parking: Entrance on Bethel St.

Hours:

Tue – Sat, 5:30 – 11pm

Bar+Lounge opens at 4:30

Contact:

(808)-744-2531

email: info@paihonolulu.com

https://www.paihonolulu.com/