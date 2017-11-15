State hospital escapee arrested in California

Hawaii State Hospital escapee Randall Saito has been arrested in San Joaquin, California.

Authorities there arrested him early Wednesday morning, hours after the Hawaii Attorney General’s office charged Saito with felony escape and issued a $500,000 bench warrant for his arrest.

San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office says deputies arrested Saito after a tip was received from an alert taxi cab driver. Saito was arrested in the area of Highway 99 and Waterloo Road in Stockton.

Authorities say Saito left the Hawaii State Hospital on Oahu on Sunday about 9 a.m., and took a cab to the airport for a chartered flight to Maui. There, he got on an airliner and arrived in San Jose, California. He arrived there several hours before the hospital reported him missing to authorities.

The Associated Press reported that Honolulu police received a tip that Saito was on his way to a brother’s home in Stockton, California.

