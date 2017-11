Firefighters are responding after a second alarm was called for a building fire along Kalanianaole Highway.

The alarm came in before 3 p.m. near Kalani High School.

The fire is reportedly burning in an abandoned home. The structure is fully engulfed in flames.

Crews are establishing a command at the school.

The westbound lanes of the highway are currently blocked at Laukahi Street.

