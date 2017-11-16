Built FORD Tough Matchup: Kahuku vs. Saint Louis

The koa trophy will be on the line in Halawa Saturday night.

The defending champions of Saint Louis square off with Kahuku.

The Red Raiders survived a heavyweight slugfest with Waianae last Friday.

Quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava threw a touchdown pass to Duke Heffernan to secure a 10-7 win over the Seariders.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders totaled 649 yards of offense in a 47-23 epic.

Receiver Mitchell Quinn posted 307 yards receiving with five touchdowns.

Football is king in Hawaii, so who will claim the kingdom?

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. Saturday at Aloha Stadium.