Cool Down Drink Up

The Cover2 team sends some high quality H2O to some worthy recipients.

Billy Hull: Waialua’s Matthan Hatchie is the 30th player to be selected for the 2018 Polynesian Bowl. He’s going to be the long-snapper, but he can do everything. The game takes place Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Aloha Stadium.

Rich Miano: With 18 titles, 14 state champions, four prep bowls, 2017 Coach of the Year Award winner Cal Lee is a legend.

Sam Spangler: Thanks to the Cover2 fans and families for voting online in our Cover2 Awards. We wish all these kids could have won.

Rob DeMello: Shakas to the Cover2 Sports wives, Tina DeMello and Chassis Spangler. We appreciate your free labor!