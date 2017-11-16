Fire under Nimitz Hwy. causes phone, internet, cable outages on multiple carriers

If you’re experiencing a phone, internet, or cable outage, you’re not alone.

Spectrum, Hawaiian Telcom, AT&T, and T-Mobile have all confirmed services were affected following a fire that damaged key fiber optic cables under Nimitz Highway.

Hawaiian Telcom issued the following statement Thursday morning:

“An overnight fire below the Airport Viaduct on Nimitz Highway has damaged multiple Hawaiian Telcom cables impacting service.

Crews are on site ready to assess and conduct repairs as soon as first responders deem it safe and allow access.

In the meantime, our engineers are actively working on alternatives to restore service to our impacted customers. We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we work to make these emergency repairs as quickly as possible.”