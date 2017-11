Division I Championship: Damien vs. Hilo

Game two of Saturday’s championship triple-header will feature the 5-time reigning Hawaii island champions of Hilo.

The Vikings will face off with 3-time kings of the ILH in Damien.

Both are already a dynasty in their respective leagues, and can reach the mountain top with the program’s first-ever state title.

The Monarchs are the epitome of scrappy while the Vikings are straight pillagers.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.