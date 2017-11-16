‘I’m not a psychopath, okay?’ Saito claims desperation, assaults led to escape



Hawaii State Hospital escapee Randall Saito says he was desperate.

The 59-year-old spoke to FOX affiliate KTXL while in custody at the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Saito was arrested at around 8:30 a.m. HST Wednesday, after nearly three days on the run. His cab driver told a witness they were on their way to Reno.

“Why were you heading to Reno?” KTXL asked.

“I don’t know. I looked at a map, I guess. I don’t know,” he said.

Authorities say Saito left the hospital at around 9 a.m. Sunday. He used a cell phone to call a cab that took him to a charter plane off Lagoon Drive.

From there, he flew to Kahului, then boarded a flight for San Jose.

Police say he landed at around 5:30 p.m. Hawaii time Sunday, three hours before the public was even notified he was missing.

“Where did you find the money to get on the plane?” KTXL asked. “That’s the million dollar question, but I can’t say,” Saito replied.

Saito has been a patient at Hawaii State Hospital since 1981. Over the years, he filed numerous motions requesting unescorted off-grounds passes, all of which were denied.

“The only reason why I became desperate enough to do this this time is because the hospital had pretty much blatantly, (it was) obvious that they have no intent of releasing me even after 37 years of exemplary behavior,” Saito told KTXL. “The only reason why I did it was because I was desperate to have some kind of existential proof, unequivocal proof that I could be in the community without messing up.”

Saito also says the hospital wasn’t safe, alleging abuse at the hands of fellow patients and staff.

“Something is really wrong at Hawaii State Hospital,” he said. “During that time, my behavior had been nothing less than exemplary. I have never assaulted a staff or patient, though I’ve been assaulted by staff and patients.”

Saito was acquitted of murder by reason of insanity for the death of Sandra Yamashiro, who was shot and stabbed in her parked car at Ala Moana Center. He says he was under the influence of drugs at the time.

“The woman I murdered in 1979, God bless her soul. I have regretted it every day since the day it happened,” Saito said. “The truth is, I did what I did. I’m culpable. I’m very sorry, but I can’t change it.”

But, Saito insists, he isn’t and has never been crazy.

“I’m not a sex offender. I’m not a psychopath, okay?” he said. “I have never been on any psychotropic meds, ever, in 37 years. I have never harbored weapons or drugs or been caught taking drugs.

“Necrophilia is my fault,” he added. “I used that as an excuse to get into the state hospital from the get-go in 1979.”

“If you were lying then, then how do we know you’re not lying now?” KTXL asked.

“As I said, well, if we look at that statement pragmatically, if I was lying then, then obviously I’m not lying now,” Saito replied.