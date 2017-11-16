Life Matters: 2017 Marcus Mariota Player of the Year



The 3rd Annual Marcus Mariota Award honors the state Player of the Year. The winner was selected by a special panel and the Mariota family, based on on-field performance, productivity in the classroom, and impact on the community.

Patience is one of the best traits you’ll find in a quarterback.

Patience in the pocket, patience letting receivers get open, patience waiting your turn to get onto the field.

Chevan Cordeiro couldn’t even start at Saint Louis until his senior year. By that time, already committed to a Division I university, Cordeiro lit up the Hawaii high school football world to lead the Crusaders to an ILH title and a trip to the state championship game.

As far as Marcus Mariota’s story, we all know the rest.

But that same script, that’s being written as we speak. The trilogy in the newest Crusader dynasty is ready to lead Saint Louis into the trilogy match with Kahuku.

“It’s such a blessing to win this award, especially with Marcus Mariota as one of my idols,” Cordeiro said.

How does one step into the bronze shoes of a statue?

After Tua Tagovailoa lived up to the hellacious hype and Mariota comparisons, winning the namesake’s award a year ago, Cordeiro only had one chance at the most famed position in Hawaii high school sports, capitalizing with a virtually identical senior season stat line to Tagovailoa’s.

“It was a lot of pressure. What he did last year was amazing, and getting to back him up my sophomore and junior season was a blessing. Getting to compete with him every practice, every day just really improved my game,” Cordeiro said. “He was a great leader. That was the most important thing about being a QB.”

Cordeiro’s more Mariota than Tagovailoa in his quiet leadership. He shoulders a wicked work ethic, filling out a growing 6-foot-1, 180-pound frame in the off-season.

He also did some heavy lifting with the books, where he puts a premium on academics.

“I basically have no free time, just homework first, then film, and then gotta get rest,” Cordeiro said. “What motivates me is that there’s other people on the mainland, and there’s a quarterback coming up to Hawaii, and he’s probably working hard, probably harder if I’m sitting around, so I’ve just got to train hard.”

Like his predecessors, Cordeiro has a chance to do something truly special.

The Kalihi native grew up watching the Warriors play back in the golden age of Colt Brennan. He gave his verbal commitment back to the ‘Bows back in May, hoping to fill the void they’ve had at quarterback since another soft-spoken local boy had the controls: Bryant Moniz.

“The reason I wanted to go Hawaii is because I wanted to turn the program around and bring it back to Colt Brennan days where it was fun and exciting,” Cordeiro said. “Everybody was having fun. The whole stands was jumping around, doing the wave. It was just winning, and I just want to bring it back to those days.”

One day, Cordeiro will play for his state, but Saturday night he’ll play one more time for the brotherhood, and more importantly his family.