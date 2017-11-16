Maui Divers Jewelry: New Endless Ocean Collection

Maui Divers Jewelry is proud to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Hawaiian Black Coral as the Hawai‘i State Gem with its new Endless Ocean™ collection, which includes an assortment of rings, pendants and earrings featuring Hawaiian Black Coral in 14-karat yellow gold.

It is symbolized by two opposing wave scrolls representing the ocean current, bringing your heart to Hawaii.

Since Maui Divers’ discovery of Hawaiian Black Coral nearly 60 years ago, they have been committed to sustainably harvesting this natural resource.

https://www.mauidivers.com/