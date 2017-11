Two Maui Police Department officers are facing federal charges after police say they conspired to force a victim to drop his complaint.

Prosecutors say Anthony Maldonado stole $1,800 from the victim during a traffic stop.

When the victim told police what happened, Maldonado tried to pay the victim off.

Prosecutors say another officer, Chase Keliipaakaua, also tried to get the victim to drop his complaint but he refused.

Both officers are charged with conspiracy to commit witness tampering.