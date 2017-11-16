Mayor nominates replacement for outgoing police commissioner

Another Honolulu police commissioner is stepping down.

Eddie Flores Jr. is resigning effective Nov. 30.

On Thursday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell nominated Dick Grimm to take his place.

“I’m deeply grateful to Eddie Flores Jr. for helping to guide the selection of new Police Chief Susan Ballard during a tumultuous time for HPD, and affording me enough time to select a new commissioner who shares his values of community service and outreach,” said Mayor Caldwell. “I also want to thank Dick Grimm for agreeing to serve on the all-volunteer panel as I believe his decades of media experience will help usher in a new era of openness and dialogue between the commission, HPD leadership and the public.”

Grimm served as Hawaii Foodbank president for 17 years before retiring in January. He previously worked in local broadcast television, including here at KHON2.

His appointment requires confirmation by the Honolulu City Council.

If approved, Grimm will be appointed to a new five-year term that will extend through Dec. 31, 2022.