Navy News: Celebrating Makahiki at Hickam

Published:

On November 18, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will celebrate the 16th annual Makahiki Festival at Hickam Harbor Beach, from 9 a.m. to noon.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Shad Kane, representative for Oahu Council of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, Kalaeloa Heritage and Legacy Foundation and Commanding Officer of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Captain Jeff Bernard, joined us in studio to talk about this year’s festival that includes a ceremonial arrival in canoes, offerings to Lono (deified guardian of agriculture, rain, health and peace), and ancient Hawaiian games.

The Makahiki at Kapuaikaula (ancient name for the Hickam area), is in partnership with the Oahu Council of Hawaiian Civic Clubs.

Military families will experience an ancient Hawaiian festival of “Thanksgiving” to learn the cultural history of Pearl Harbor-Hickam and the rich heritage of the people of Hawaii.

