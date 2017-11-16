Primo Popcorn: No Can Tink shirt, etc.

Nocan Tink is another fun t-shirt from Pidgin Overdrive at Primo Popcorn.

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and you’ll want to get in on these specialty gift items. Put in your orders now and eliminate the worries later.

If you can’t make it to the Sand Island store, check online for gift tower options. Primo Popcorn has made it easy with many combinations to choose from and a shipping inclusive package that makes your gift decision easy peezie.

Primo Popcorn is having a pop-up event this Friday. If you’re in the Dole Cannery area, stop by the 2nd floor atrium (that’s the building across the street from the theaters). The annual Dole Cannery Christmas Fair will be on from 7:30am to 2:30pm. Popcorn and frozen kustart will be available.

Primo Popcorn and Pidgin Overdrive will also be at the Island Wide Craft & Food Expo at the Blaisdell starting on Black Friday. Bring your Christmas list so you can do all of your popcorn and pidgin shirt shopping! They can even do the shipping for you.

Primo Popcorn is located at 120 Sand Island Access Road.

www.primopopcorn.com.