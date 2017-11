2017 Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping hours

The following is a list of extended hours for stores on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

This list may be modified as new information becomes available.

Select stores and eateries may operate different hours from mall listings. Contact individual stores to confirm.

Ala Moana Center

Thursday, Nov. 23: 6 p.m.-12 a.m. (select stores)

Coach 6pm–12am

Cole Haan 9pm–12am

Foot Locker 6pm–12am

GEN Korean BBQ House 10am–11pm

Jade Dynasty Seafood &

Restaurant 10:30am–10pm

Kids FootLocker 6pm–12am

Lucky Strike Social 10am–12am

Macys 5pm–12am

Nagasaki Champon by Ringer Hut 6pm–11pm

Old Navy 3pm–1am (11/24)

Panda Express 6pm–12am

Patisserie La Palme D’Or 9:30am–2pm

Rokkaku Hamakatsu 6pm–10pm

Sbarro 6pm–12am

Sera’s Surf ‘n Shore 8pm–1am (11/24)

Sobaya 6pm–11pm

Sunglass Hut 6pm–2am (11/24)

Target 6pm–12am

Friday, Nov. 24: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Bloomingdale’s 7am–10pm

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. 9am–11pm

Bulgari 9:30am–9pm

California Pizza Kitchen 9am–10:30pm

Eggs ‘n Things 6am–12am

Freaky Tiki Tropical Optical 12am–9pm

GEN Korean BBQ House 10am–12am

kate spade new york 12am–9pm

Lucky Strike Social 7am–2am (11/25)

Macy’s 12am–10pm

Mai Tai Bar 10am–1am (11/25)

Neiman Marcus 8am–8pm

Nordstrom 6am–9pm

Old Navy 5am–10pm

Rokkaku Hamakatsu 11am–10pm

Samantha Thavasa 12am–9pm

Shirokiya Japan Village Walk 6am–10pm

Target 6am–11pm

Best Buy

Thursday, Nov. 23: 5 p.m.-1 a.m. (Friday)

Friday, Nov. 24: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Downtown Shop Around

Friday, Nov. 24 starting at 7 a.m.

Ka Makana Alii

Thursday, Nov. 23: Closed, however select stores will be open.

Friday, Nov. 24: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Kahala Mall

Thursday, Nov. 23: Closed, but select stores will be open.

The Compleat Kitchen: 10am – 5pm

Core Power Yoga: 7:30am – 11am

Game Stop: 5pm – 9pm

IL Gelato: 9am – 5pm

Jeans Warehouse: 10 – 5pm

Kahala Theatre: 10am – 10:45pm

Long’s Drugs: 5am – 5pm

Macy’s: 5pm – 2am

Pure Barre: 6am – 11am

ROSS Dress for Less: 6pm – 12am

Starbucks: 4am – midnight

Whole Foods Market: 6am – 4pm

Friday, Nov. 24: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. with select stores opening earlier

Pearlridge Center

Thursday, Nov. 23: 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Prince Kuhio Plaza (Hawaii Island)

Thursday, Nov. 23: 6 p.m.-midnight

Friday, Nov. 24: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Queen Kaahumanu Center

Thursday, Nov. 23:

Bath & Body Works – 6pm – 12am

Ben Franklin – 6pm – 12am

Bird of Paradise Spa – 9:30am – 5pm

Charlotte Russe – 5pm – 2am

Claire’s – 6pm – 12am

Forever 21 – 6pm through Friday, 9pm

Fun Factory – 10am – 12am

Gamestop 4pm – 10pm

Hot Topic – 6p -12am

Jeans Warehouse – 5pm – 12am

Journey’s – 6pm – 12am

Koho Grill & Bar – 7am – 9pm

Local Motion 8pm – 12am

Macy’s (anchor) – 5pm – 2am

One Eight Board Shop – 8pm – 12am

Sears – 6pm – 12am

Shades of Maui – 5pm – 2am

Shapers 8pm – 12am

Starbucks – 4:30am – 5pm

Zumiez – 9pm – 2am

Friday, Nov. 24: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Royal Hawaiian Center

Thursday, Nov. 23: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Royal Hawaiian Center is open 365 days a year.

Waikele Premium Outlets

Thursday, Nov. 23: 9 a.m. to midnight

Friday, Nov. 24: Midnight to 11 p.m.

Walmart

Most stores are open 24 hours, however Black Friday deals go into effect online at 7:01 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22 (12:01 a.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 23), and in-store at all stores at 6 p.m. HST Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23

Windward Mall

Thursday, Nov. 23: 5 p.m.-midnight

Friday, Nov. 24: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

