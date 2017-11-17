7-year-old with ukulele melts hearts with original song

By Published: Updated:

A 7-year-old from Maui is putting smiles on people’s faces as her recent performance makes the rounds on social media.

Gretchen Losano shared a clip of her daughter, Kalikookalani, performing a song she wrote and composed herself.

Video of the performance is gaining popularity on 808 Viral.

Kaliko won third place in her age category at the Maui Youth Ukulele Contest in Kaanapali.

We aired the video on our “Wake Up 2day Take 2” morning show, and Losano says she brought Kaliko to her grandmother’s house to surprise her.

“What in the world, oh my gosh, my video is on. Oh my God, why’s my video on TV?” Kaliko exclaimed.

The second-grader started playing the ukulele a year ago, and is also learning to pay the piano and violin.

