Aloha Friday Fill-up Location (November 17) – Koapaka Street location

By Published:

It’s that time again, Aloha Friday Fill-up is back and today, November 17, Wake Up 2day is at the Koapaka Street location near the airport.

It is located at the Shell & Aloha Island Mart at 3269 Koapaka Street on the corner of Koapaka and Paiea, next to Dunkin’ Donuts.

Get $.50 off gas from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are attendants at this Aloha Gas and Aloha Island Mart who can walk you through it if you are not sure what to do.

Watch KHON2 and Living 808 for a live report from the Aloha Gas & Aloha Island Mart Koapaka Street.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s