Waikiki Yokocho Gourmet Alley has happy hours that start as early as 11am. At the number of different restaurants in the alley, you can find something on special at about any hour, from premium Japanese whiskey to a beer for $2.

If you want to know more about the dining experience that can be found in the lower level of the Waikiki Shopping Plaza go to http://www.waikiki-yokocho.com/