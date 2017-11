In today’s ‘Go the Distance’ segment, Todd Iacovelli, an elite runner and running coach, checks in with Runner Kim Lee, who is now training for Honolulu Marathon. We also learn about proper hydration and energy products from Satohap that can help you achieve your race day goals.

https://www.honolulumarathon.org/

http://www.sato-pharmaceutical.com/us/usa/products/index.html

https://www.alamoanacenter.com/en/directory/homeo-health-17145.html