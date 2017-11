Sustainability solutions for your school or neighborhood. Do you have an innovative solution? You can win a grant to help your idea come to life, thanks to a partnership between Kupu and the Kokua Hawaii Foundation. Kokua Hawaii Foundation Executive Director Natalie McKinney joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the 2nd Annual Hawaii Youth Sustainability Challenge Mini-Grant Program. Hawaii Baptist Academy Junior Kaylee Fuerte also joined us to talk about being a past winner.

