Maui police investigating body found near Kahului Elementary

Dear Kahului Elementary Parents, Guardians, Faculty and Staff: Police are investigating an incident involving the death of an individual near our campus that took place overnight. Staff, who were on campus during the early morning hours before the school starts, immediately took action in cooperation with emergency services to redirect students away

from the scene. Classes were not affected and students were kept safe. This loss has deeply affected our school community. On behalf of the entire Kahului Elementary ʻohana, I would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual. Our Kahului Elementary counselors and behavioral health specialists are available to help any students and school personnel who may have been affected. Please do not hesitate to contact our administration staff at (808) 727-4700 for any assistance. Sincerely,

Keoni Wilhelm