Police called to Moanalua High School to address security concerns

Honolulu police officers were at Moanalua High School to address security concerns Friday.

KHON2 reported earlier this week that a 14-year-old student went to the emergency room after a classmate sprayed her in the face with bleach.

Paperwork from that visit confirmed she suffered corneal abrasions.

Viewers also contacted us about recent social media posts concerning security at the school.

The Department of Education says school attendance was down by 10 percent Friday, double the usual five percent absentee rate.

Principal Robin Martin sent a letter home to parents that said: “The safety and well being of our students and staff is of utmost importance. All threats brought to the attention of the administration is taken seriously and looked into. There is no credible threat at this time.”

You can view the letter in its entirety below or online here.

Dear Moanalua High students, parents and school community, In light of the recent news reports concerning an incident that occurred on our campus, as well as recent social media posts, I would like to address security concerns that have been raised. The safety and well being of our students and staff is of utmost importance. All threats brought to the attention of the administration is taken seriously and looked into. There is no credible threat at this time. There is a strong security presence at Moanalua High that includes security personnel and administrators. When an incident occurs, our staff makes every effort to quickly address the situation. We also work closely with law enforcement as well as District and State personnel when a major issue occurs. The best way to maintain safety and security is to be proactive rather than reactive. I recently sent a memo to the staff that was read to all students, which emphasized our collective responsibility in ensuring a safe and welcoming learning community. All students and staff were reminded to inform administration whenever they have information or a concern regarding the health and safety of anyone on our campus. Thank you for your continued support. I want to assure you that your peace of mind and

the safety of our students is a priority. Mahalo, Robin Martin

Principal