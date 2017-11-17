Police officer accused of DUI, false reporting appears in court

The Honolulu police officer charged with drunk driving and filing a false report appeared in court for the first time Friday in connection with the case.

Sgt. Albert Lee was in his subsidized police vehicle when it crashed in Hawaii Kai on Nov. 17, 2016.

The vehicle plowed into a Hawaiian Electric switching vault, cutting power to approximately 1,700 homes and businesses in the area.

Lee told investigators he was not driving, but couldn’t identify who was behind the wheel.

The Honolulu Police Department says he has been on desk duty since the crash.

Lee is due back in court Dec. 8.

