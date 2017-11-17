Toyota issues recalls for two popular vehicle models

By Published:
FILE - This March 31, 2010 file photo shows the Toyota logo on a car at the New York International Auto Show in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Due to faulty equipment, Toyota is issuing two recalls this week.

The manufacturer is warning costumers about the 2018 CHR and Prius Plug-In Hybrids released between 2012 and 2015.

The company said the 2018 CHR’s electric parking break may fail to disengage or engage, resulting in unacceptable safety standards. About 28,000 CHR’s with the model year 2018 are affected by this recall.

Toyota is also warning drivers about a fuse in the Prius Hybrid drive system that may cause vehicles to lose power while driving.

About 40,000 cars are being recalled in this case.

Owners of the affected vehicles will receive notification from Toyota by mail starting in January of 2018.

No injuries or crashes have been reported at this time.

