Waikele Premium Outlets to charge for parking on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Thanksgiving officially kicks off the holiday shopping season, and at least one popular center will charge a fee for premium parking.

Parking in Waikele Premium Outlets will cost you $5 on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Valet will cost you $8.

A spokeswoman says the fee is being implemented for safety during the two busiest days of the season.

Waikele is one of the only malls open all day on Thanksgiving, and the center gets extremely crowded.

“We want to keep it safe for all,” said Janna Harrington, Waikele Premium Outlets.

“How will customers know where to pay?” KHON2 asked.

“We will have signs up front and attendants, cash only,” Harrington said.

Parking in lower Waikele Center will still be free.