What can you do if someone impersonates you or a loved one online?

What should you do if someone is impersonating you online?

That’s the question one mother had after she learned someone was pretending to be her daughter on the internet.

She reached out to KHON2, saying the online impersonator had created social media profiles using her daughter’s name and picture to threaten others.

So is it illegal? What should you do if you become the target of online attacks?

Unfortunately, cybersecurity expert Chris Duque says, there’s not much you can do to stop someone from creating a fake profile under your name, or keep someone from threatening you.

But depending on the case, it is possible the impersonator could face charges.