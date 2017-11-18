Former Island Air employees attend Hawaiian Airlines job fairs

One week since the shutdown of Island Air and many of those airline employees are on the search for a new job.

On Saturday, more than 200 former workers attended a job fair in hopes of signing on with Hawaiian Airlines.

Although Hawaiian Airlines dominates the market, we’re told smaller airlines are trying to recruit and have already hired former Island Air employees as well.

It was a bittersweet reunion.

“I loved seeing everybody, I loved it. It’s sad but it was a such a happy moment to reunite with everybody and see familiar faces,” former employee Tiare Haole said.

“We’re still managing to take everything in slowly,” former employee Glenda Aki said.

This was the first of several Hawaiian Airlines job fairs hosted exclusively for those looking for work due to the Island Air closure.

“The airline industry, it’s like comradery, right? Island Air was a competitor, but it’s still part of the airline ohana and we want to be sure that we take care of these people in our community as well,” Janice Bergan, Sr. Recruiter for Hawaiian Airlines, said.

The day came with optimism and some nerves too.

“It was actually good, I was a little nervous. It’s been 17 years since I’ve had my first interview,” Aki said.

Other airlines want to help the former employees, too.

“We’re looking for mechanics, pilots, grounds staff, reservations people,” Richard Schuman, President of Makani Kai Air, said.

Makani Kai Air told KHON2 it’s hoping to attract applicants with its similar feel of family and close-knit staff.

“We’ve been here a long time, 22 years and that same type of family atmosphere,” Schuman said. “We have a lot of people that have worked here a long time.”

Pacific Air Cargo and Aloha Contract Services are also encouraging former Island Air employees to apply.

Hawaiian Airlines plans to host similar job fairs on the neighbor islands soon.

As for the smaller aviation companies, we’re told applicants can apply online or come in person.