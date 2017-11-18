MADD promotes alternative drink options for the holiday season

Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s Tie One On For Safety campaign started back in 1986.

The red bow is meant to be a visual reminder to not drive drunk.

This year, the campaign is also focusing on non-alcoholic alternatives.

MADD Hawaii board president Theresa Paulette talked about the campaign and why it’s so important this time of year.

“During the holidays there’s increased partying, which means increased alcohol consumption for those over 21,” Paulette explained. “Unfortunately, the statistics for fatal crashes goes up during that time frame.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics state that 728 people will be injured or killed each day between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day in a drunk driving crash in the United States.

That number is two to three times higher than the rest of the year.

Paulette knows all too well what it’s like to lose a loved one due to a drunk driver.

Her 15-year-old son Brian was killed in 1992 and the holidays have never been the same for her and her daughter.

“It leaves you with a void forever in your heart that you cannot replace,” Paulette said. “The holidays are a harder time for families absolutely because you’re missing that loved one that was taken from you.”

She said she called MADD after her son’s death and has been involved with the organization ever since.

Paulette also wanted to clarify what the organization is trying to do.

“MADD is not against alcohol,” Paulette said. “MADD is only against drinking and driving. So for those over 21, it’s legal to consume alcohol. We just ask you to prepare ahead of time, designate [a] driver, or make other arrangements.”

This year, the Tie One On For Safety campaign is promoting alternative drink options that won’t get you intoxicated.

“We partnered with DTRIC Insurance [and] their Drive Aloha program. They have the DOT mocktail recipe book for virgin drinks and [you can use it] to make drinks for your guests who are not drinking [and] they’re going to be the designated driver. Or for people who are going out to restaurants and they’re going to be the designated driver, they can order one of these wonderful recipes.”

With catchy names like Ume Goodness, Tropical Wave, and Hawaiian Mountain Cooler, tieing one on for safety never sounded like so much fun.

To pick up a Tie One On For Safety red ribbon go to Foodland, NAPA Auto Parts, Macy’s, Ala Moana, Zippy’s, and Aloha Mini Mart.

To find out more about the mocktail recipes go to www.drivealoha.com.