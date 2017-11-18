Rainbow Warriors blanked by Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – The University of Hawai’i football team concluded its Mountain West schedule with a 38-0 loss to Utah State Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium. With the win, Utah State (6-5, 4-3 MW) gained bowl eligibility while also handing UH (3-8, 1-7 MW) its fourth straight loss in the series.

Utah State scored on three of its first four possessions, took a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter, and never looked back. It was all about the big play for the Aggies, who scored three of their first four touchdowns on plays of 48 yards or longer.

Meanwhile, it was a case of missed opportunity for the Warriors. UH drove within Aggie 25-yard line on three occasions in the first half but failed to score. UH missed a field goal, turned the ball over on downs and fumbled at the Aggie 1-yard line near the end of the half.

Five different players scored for the Aggies. Quarterbacks Jordan Love and Kent Myers each tossed a touchdown pass, while Lajuan Hunt (111) and Gerold Bright (95) combined for 204 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

UH was once again led by senior running back Diocemy Saint Juste, who finished with 122 yards for his eighth 100-yard game this year. Saint Juste also become just the second player to surpass 3,000 career rushing yards, joining all-time leading rusher Gary Allen, following a 21-yard rush late in the first half.

Solomon Matautia tallied a career-high 15 tackles to lead the UH defense, while Jahlani Tavai added 13. Senior safety Trayvon Henderson recorded his first interception of the year and ninth of his career in the second quarter.

UH now returns home to play its regular-season finale on Senior Night versus old nemesis BYU, Saturday, Nov. 25. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.

