90-year-old woman pulled from house fire in Ewa Beach

By Published:

A 90-year-old woman was pulled from a burning home in Ewa Beach Saturday night.

Fire broke out at the Pupu Street home just before 7:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they say they found the woman on the floor in a hallway unconscious and not breathing.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It took firefighters about forty five minutes to extinguish the fire.

“The fire was contained to the kitchen area, but it was a full fire. Under a longer time it could have enveloped the whole home,” Honolulu Fire Department Capt. David Jenkins said.

It is unclear if the woman collapsed before or after the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

