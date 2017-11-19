Kauai assistant police chief under investigation

Kauai Assistant Police Chief Roy Asher has been placed on restriction of police authority (ROPA) status.

SHOPO President Tenari Ma’afala says Asher will remain on ROPA pending the outcome of an investigation.

Ma’afala he says ROPA means that Asher is temporarily stripped of all police powers. He will have to turn in his badge, firearm(s), other equipment, and could be place on desk duty or leave with pay.

Ma’afala would not comment on the investigation or why Asher’s police duties are being restricted.

We have left messages with Asher, but have not yet heard back.