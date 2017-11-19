NTSB investigators use GoPro videos to assist in investigation of deadly plane crash on Kauai

33 seconds.

That’s how long after take-off before a skydiving plane crashed on Kauai last year, killing all five people on board.

That’s part of what was revealed in a report released by the NTSB.

The Cessna 182H with the tail number N2007X departed from Port Allen Airport on May 23, 2016.

The report says there was a partial loss of engine power shortly after take-off, and the plane began to roll to its right while rapidly losing altitude.

The plane caught fire after crashing.

The identities of the passengers aboard the flight are as follows:

Pilot: Damien Horan, 30, of Kauai

Instructor: Enzo Amitrano, 43, of Koloa, Kauai

Instructor: Wayne Rose, 26 of Hanapepe, Kauai

Tandem Jumper: Marshall Cabe, 25, of Lawton, Okla.

Tandem Jumper: Phillip Cabe, 27, of Lawton, Okla.

Brothers Marshall and Philip Cabe were visiting their father in Hawaii.

Investigators say they used two videos from GoPro cameras that were at the crash site to aid in their investigation.