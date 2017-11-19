NTSB investigators use GoPro videos to assist in investigation of deadly plane crash on Kauai

By Published: Updated:

33 seconds.

That’s how long after take-off before a skydiving plane crashed on Kauai last year, killing all five people on board.

That’s part of what was revealed in a report released by the NTSB.

The Cessna 182H with the tail number N2007X departed from Port Allen Airport on May 23, 2016.

The report says there was a partial loss of engine power shortly after take-off, and the plane began to roll to its right while rapidly losing altitude.

The plane caught fire after crashing.

The identities of the passengers aboard the flight are as follows:

  • Pilot: Damien Horan, 30, of Kauai
  • Instructor: Enzo Amitrano, 43, of Koloa, Kauai
  • Instructor: Wayne Rose, 26 of Hanapepe, Kauai
  • Tandem Jumper: Marshall Cabe, 25, of Lawton, Okla.
  • Tandem Jumper: Phillip Cabe, 27, of Lawton, Okla.

Brothers Marshall and Philip Cabe were visiting their father in Hawaii.

Investigators say they used two videos from GoPro cameras that were at the crash site to aid in their investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s