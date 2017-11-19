Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: Kalei Gamiao, Jon Yamasato and Lopaka Colon

John and Sam return to the North Shore of Oahu to barbecue with musicians Kalei Gamiao, Jon Yamasato and Lopaka Colon. To help celebrate Kalei’s parents’ anniversary, the guys make a feast using kalbi, Redondo’s arabiki sausage, samoan crab, and a single breakfast sandwich.
Samoan Crab Salad
- 2 Samoan crabs, meat removed
- 1 head romaine lettuce, chopped
- 1 package salad mix
- Dried cranberries
- Pumpkin seeds
- 1 Zippy’s Spam Breakfast Sandwich, sliced
Vinaigrette Dressing:
- Crab “au jus”
- Lemon zest
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1 packet Ranch dressing
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Sriracha Chili Sauce to taste
- Hawaiian salt to taste
- 1 tablespoon Heinz Yellow Mustard
- 2 tablespoons Kraft Mayo
Place lettuce in a large salad bowl. Top with crab meat, cranberries, pumpkin seeds and breakfast sandwich slices. Drizzle with vinaigrette dressing and enjoy.
Chicken and Arabiki Kebobs
- 6 chicken thighs, grilled and cubed
- 3 medium tomatoes, seeded and cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1 large onion, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 6 Arabiki sausages, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 6 hot dogs, cut into 1 inch pieces
- Olive oil
- Wooden skewers
Marinade:
- 1 bottle Kraft Original Barbecue Sauce
- 1 tablespoon Thai hot sauce
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon Aloha Shoyu
Soak wooden skewers for 30 minutes; drain. Thread chicken, sausages and vegetables onto a skewer, alternating each ingredient. Cook kabobs with olive oil for 5 minutes, turning occasionally, until caramelized. Serve on a bed of noodles. Drizzle with marinade and serve.
