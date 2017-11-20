5% Cash Back Credit Card from Hawaii Central Federal Credit Union

Hawaii Central FCU’s Platinum Cash Rewards Credit Card offers a low introductory rate of 2.99% APR that earns 5% cash back during the first six months. That’s 5% cash back on gas, groceries, holiday shopping and more!

After the promotional period, you’ll receive 1% cash back annually with APR as low as 9.90% based on your creditworthiness. Enjoy exclusive benefits including:

Design Your Own Card

Travel Accident & Baggage Delay Insurance

Travel & Emergency Assistance

Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver

Roadside Dispatch

There’s no annual fee, no cash advance fee, no balance transfer fee and no foreign transaction fees.

To sign up, just visit any Hawaii Central FCU branch or start the online application process at hawaiicentral.org.