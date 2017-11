Dragon Beat Taiko School will be hosting a dinner show on November 25 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Tickets are $120 for the dinner show or $20 for just the performance.

Tom Sasagake and Sensei Master Taiko Drummer Tsutomu Nakai from Dragon Beat joined us this morning with all of the details.

For tickets, call 808-741-0513 or email dragonbeat1111@gmail.com.