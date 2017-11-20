Family of murdered Marine demands juvenile suspect be tried as adult

Related Coverage Teen charged with murder after Marine stabbed to death in Waikiki

The family of the Marine who was stabbed to death in Waikiki last month wants the 16-year-old suspect to be tried as an adult.

The family sent a letter to prosecutors, urging them to make that happen.

Sgt. William Brown, 23, was buried last week Thursday with full honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

Police say at around 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, the Tennessee native was stabbed at the corner of Kalakaua and Royal Hawaiian avenues.

The victim and the suspects were both with groups of people who did not know each other.

Police say there was an argument that turned physical. However, because the suspect is a juvenile, there aren’t many details publicly available about the case.

We spoke to the victim’s uncle via phone, who tells us there is no question that the juvenile should be tried as an adult.

“He knew the consequence of his actions, so yes, the family is extremely, extremely of the belief that this individual who did this crime took a life of a Marine Corps sergeant who was serving his country, same as you would take a life of a police officer,” said Malcholm Reese.

Brown’s family tells us the 16-year-old suspect is set to make his first appearance in court Tuesday, which would have been Brown’s 24th birthday.

The last time a juvenile was tried as an adult was in 2010.

Vernon Bartley was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Bartley was 15 years old when he murdered his 51-year-old neighbor in 2007.

In July 2014, Kaanoi Kipapa was accused of stabbing his foster mom to death at their home in Waimanalo.

He was 16 years old at the time.

Kipapa will be tried as an adult when he goes to trial in January.