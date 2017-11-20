Honolulu Zoo celebrates opening of $3 million cold-blooded complex

More than four years after closing its Reptile House, the Honolulu Zoo unveiled its new cold-blooded complex Monday.

The Reptile House was a cooler section of the zoo, a place where visitors could step out of the sun as they learned about reptiles and amphibians.

Now, it’s got a new name: the Ectotherm Complex.

The state-of-the art, $3 million facility houses many species of turtles, snakes, lizards, snails, and frogs, many of which are listed as endangered. It also contains invasive species, either collected or confiscated, to educate the public and visitors on the threats they pose to Hawaii’s fragile ecosystem.

It also features a breeding lab, which will be used to breed endemic species of Hawaiian snails and Kamehameha butterflies that will be released into the wild.

“It is a major first step. It is a modern exhibit style where we’re very fortunate in Hawaii. We can take advantage of the natural sunlight where a lot of facilities can’t. Their reptile facilities are indoors, and they have to use sunlamps and different things,” said zoo director Linda Santos. “Our facilities in the past was really outdated and old. That’s what accreditation wants to see, moving forward with a better guest experience and animal welfare and exhibitry.”

Last year, the Honolulu Zoo lost its national accreditation, which affects the zoo’s ability to modernize and bring in new animals.

City officials say this new exhibit is important to getting that accreditation back.