How to keep your family, and your food, safe this Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving is just a few days away.

The Hawaii Department of Health and the American Red Cross Hawaii State Chapter don’t want you to end up in the hospital.

There are several food safety tips to keep in mind before, during, and after you enjoy your Thanksgiving meal.

If you’re doing the cooking this holiday season, the DOH says safety begins before you even touch food.

“Before you start preparing food for others, make sure that you’ve had no cases of vomiting or diarrhea in the last two days, and make sure you practice good personal hygiene,” said Peter Oshiro, the Department of Health’s environmental health program manager.

To avoid getting sick, the health department says wash your hands, make sure you properly wash produce to avoid rat lungworm and other diseases, and never cross contaminate during food preparation.

We’re told all raw foods should be handled last.

“If you are going to do things at the same time, make sure you keep your raw foods on separate cutting boards, use separate knives and utensils,” Oshiro said.

Food safety isn’t the only thing to keep in mind.

“Unfortunately, we have responded to fires on Thanksgiving day, which is a horrible way to spend Thanksgiving,” said Hawaii Red Cross CEO Coralie Matayoshi.

The Hawaii Red Cross says be sure not to wear loose clothing and keep flammable items away.

You should never leave food that’s cooking unattended, and kids and pets should also be kept at least three feet away.

The turkey is fully cooked once it reaches 165 degrees, and should be checked with a cooking thermometer.

“When you check meats with a cooking thermometer, make sure you stick it in the thickest portion of the meat,” Oshiro said. “So for turkeys, you want to do it by the leg, real close to the thigh bone or deep within the breast.”

Once dinner is done, put food away within two hours to avoid rapid bacteria growth. We’re told leftovers should be eaten in two to three days.

If you decide to do some Black Friday shopping, double check to make sure all appliances are off before you leave.

The Red Cross encourages people to keep a fire extinguisher nearby, and make sure you have a working fire alarm.