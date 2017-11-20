Iao Valley State Monument to reopen more than a year after massive flooding

Iao Valley State Monument will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 22, more than three weeks ahead of schedule.

Massive flooding forced the state to shut down the iconic landmark in September 2016 and deal with millions of dollars in damage.

A flash flood caused damage to man-made structures, like railings and pedestrian bridges, and created serious erosion, stream channel, and land movement.

Vares Contracting began work back in February to remove green waste, concrete debris, and railings. Maui Kupono Builders did interim slope stabilization in the Wailuku River (‘Iao Stream) to the slopes of the now wider river, which now sport a revetment of stacked rocks and 300-400 feet worth of Shotcrete slope coating to prevent loose material from falling down.

Parts of the park were reopened in August and September during a hiatus between construction activity.

Changes to the parking lot included restriping and installation of flexible traffic delineators, as well as installation of a green security guardrail fencing at various locations to keep buses only within the upper parking area, and warning signs to prevent people from getting close to the stream’s edge. A pedestrian corridor was marked with striping, and surface repairs were made to the pathways leading to the Hawaiian Garden and to the summit lookout. The park comfort station and upper lookout hale have been painted. The iconic pedestrian bridge over Kinihapai Stream received a new support structure.

The total cost of the work was $1,837,341.

“We must express sincere appreciation to our Maui State Parks Superintendent Larry Pacheco, our team at the DLNR Engineering Division and the onsite contractors for not only managing and executing quality work in the mitigation, but also in implementing additional park improvements and maintenance during the closure,” said State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell. “This project was also accomplished ahead of schedule — virtually unheard of in state construction projects — even with a temporary setback due to high stream volume during part of the mitigation work.”

However, further work is needed.

Still closed is the lower large loop trail that previously ran along the streamside, which sustained severe damage during the flood. Although it was cleaned up, it will remain fenced off and closed for public safety. State Parks is considering options for ways to make it safe for the public to enjoy.

The Hawaiian Garden also sustained damages which caused a section of its walkway to have collapsed beyond repair. New security fencing has been installed to keep people away from the cliff’s edge.