Kaiser High School selects new head football coach

Kaiser High School has a new head football coach.

The Department of Education announced Monday that Timothy Seaman will take over for Arnold Martinez, who resigned in September.

Seaman graduated from Kaiser High School in 1979 and has taught physical education for more than 30 years.

He has held coaching positions in football and track at Kaiser, and led Kaiser’s junior varsity football program to an OIA Division II Championship in 2013.

“I look forward to working with the school community to rebuild our football program,” said Seaman. “I encourage Kaiser students and parents who have any questions or are interested in trying out for our teams to contact me.”

“Mahalo nui to Coach Seaman and the other applicants for their willingness to step forward and put forth their ideas for building and growing our football program,” said Kaiser High School principal Justin Mew. “He distinguished himself through his deep understanding of the needs and challenges facing Kaiser Football and articulated an action plan, which is consistent with school and athletic administration philosophy.”

Former coach Martinez stepped down amid controversy with parents of players on the football team.

The conflict came as the school forfeited and ultimately canceled its junior varsity and varsity season early due to safety reasons and a shortage of players for the 2017 season.